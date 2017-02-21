Cano looks to start Pawtucket Restaurant Week

PAWTUCKET – City Councilor Sandra Cano says she wants Pawtucket to follow in the steps of some of its urban neighbors by establishing Pawtucket Restaurant Week.

Cano will work with others, including Jan Brodie, executive director of the Pawtucket Foundation, on planning the future week-long event, which she said will bring positive attention to Pawtucket’s blossoming restaurant scene. Cano said she regularly hears from residents and businesses through her work with Crash Pawtucket, an initiative spotlighting one Pawtucket business each month, who would like to see an annual showcase of the city’s restaurants.

Mayor Donald Grebien said he’ll be happy to work with Cano on the initiative. “Pawtucket is home to an eclectic mix of restaurants, and the city is always working to highlight our small businesses,” he said. “In addition, there will be opportunities to partner with our local breweries to elevate the event even further.”

Grebien said that Economic and Cultural Affairs Officer Herb Weiss will assist Cano.