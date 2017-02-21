Family movie night March 1 at the library

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., will host a family movie night on Wednesday, March 1, at 6 p.m.

The library will show a 2016 stop-motion animated adventure and will be shown in Campbell Auditorium. The film is rated PG and is 101 minutes long. Families are welcome to bring snacks and drinks. Children 10 and older may attend without a caregiver. The program is free and no registration is required. Call 401-725-3714, ext. 209, or e-mail childrens@pawtucketlibrary.org .