Fasching Dance Saturday in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET – The German American Cultural Society will hold a Fasching Dance on Saturday, Feb. 25, in the Ratskeller at the society’s club, 78 Carter Ave., from 7 to 11:30 p.m.

Music will be provided by the Bavarian Brothers. A costume contest will also be held.

Tickets are $10 per person and are available at the bar in the Ratskeller or at the door.

A Chicken a la King dinner will be available for $8 per person. Food will be served from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

For more information, call 860-237-8448 or email rhinsepp@att.net.