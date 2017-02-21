Man in critical condition after shooting in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS – Police are investigating after a man was shot on Washington Street in Central Falls Monday evening.

At around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of 189 Washington St. for a report of a man shot. They found a man with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was immediately transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for his injury. He remains in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Detectives are investigating this matter to determine cause and motive.