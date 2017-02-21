Pawtucket Red Sox will host job fair Saturday

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Red Sox will host the team’s first-ever job fair for customer service staff and food service staff for the upcoming season this Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McCoy Stadium.

The PawSox are in search of seasonal employees to fill many roles around the stadium for the upcoming season.

“The team is seeking highly-motivated, fan-friendly team players to become part of their game day staff,” states a release. Available positions include concessions cooks, concessions cashiers, concessions servers, vendors, suite servers, suite attendants, ushers, parking attendants, restroom attendants, ticket sellers, ticket scanners, stadium operations personnel, warehouse personnel, clubhouse personnel and merchandise associates.

“Every PawSox employee plays a vital role in creating positive fan experiences for our visitors,” said PawSox Senior Vice President/General Manager Dan Rea. “This job fair provides a welcome opportunity for us to hire the best possible representatives of the PawSox from Pawtucket and the surrounding area, and we’re proud of the essential roles that our seasonal staffers fill here at the stadium.”

Interested job seekers should enter McCoy through the middle tower glass doors and head straight into the hallway. The job fair will take place in the indoor batting/pitching tunnel. All applicants must be at least 16 years of age. The PawSox play the first of 71 home games in 2017 at McCoy Stadium with their home-opener on Monday, April 10, against Syracuse.