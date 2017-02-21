Long time coming: Raiders sew up Div. III-Central championship

Shea girls’ basketball team captures first regular-season title in 12 years with lopsided victory over St. Patrick

PAWTUCKET – The Shea High girls’ basketball team celebrated its “Senior Night” in style last Wednesday, as all six seniors played mostly the whole game and helped the Raiders take a win over St. Patrick Academy, 54-13, a victory that clinched the Division III-Central championship.

The regular-season title is the first for the Raiders since the 2004-05 season, when they went 14-2 to share the Division II-Central crown with Lincoln. The Raiders entered this week with that same record, thanks to this win and their 56-52 victory the following night over Hope.

“It’s been a long time,” Shea head coach John Lickert said. “It’s not like the early days when I took over, but we’re actually getting some good kids now, a lot more that can handle the ball and shoot. This year has been a real plus because we’ve had seven or eight kids every game scoring. That’s huge, and that’s the difference – team.”

The Raiders’ starters in the win over St. Patrick were Dacaria Desseau, Dala Mendes, Zenaida Gomes, Cynthia Matos, and Nichole Taylor. Those seniors, as well as Lauryn Johnson, weaved in and out of the game until the final minute of play. Gomes led the way with 14 points, Matos scored 12, Johnson and Taylor had nine points apiece, and Desseau put up eight.

“That’s what ‘Senior Night’ is all about, honoring the seniors,” Lickert said. “I always play my seniors, no matter what, and three of them don’t play much at all, so tonight was their night.”

The Raiders faced a winless St. Patrick team and had no problems at all in storming out to an 8-0 lead that expanded to 12-1, less than six minutes into the game.

The closest the Padres got to the Raiders after that was when they cut their deficit to 16-7, but Shea ended up taking a 26-9 lead at the half.

Both Gomes and Desseau dominated in the first half for Shea, scoring eight points apiece. In the second half, it was Taylor and Johnson carrying the fight. Taylor had all nine of her points in the second half, with three three-pointers, and Johnson scored seven points.

In the win over Hope, the Raiders rolled out a 35-21 advantage at halftime, but had to hold off a late comeback by the Blue Wave. Denesha Lomba’s 16 points led the Raiders, who also received 14 from Ashley Torres and 12 from Desseau.

The Raiders wrap up their regular season this week with back-to-back games on the road against Central Falls on Tuesday night and Mount Pleasant on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Division III playoffs will begin on Friday, and Shea is expected to be either the second or third seed.

“We had been off for eight days, so we’re just trying to get back in shape and get ready for the playoffs,” Lickert said after last Wednesday night’s game. “That’s all you can do. They know we can beat anybody. If we don’t, we go home.”