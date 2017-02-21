Tolman delivers again, defeats Rogers, Toll Gate

Winners of five of their last six games, Tigers settle into fifth place in D-II boys’ hoop standings

PAWTUCKET – The Tolman High boys’ basketball team’s “Senior Night” turned into a success last Tuesday, Feb. 14, as all six of the Tigers’ seniors played a part in helping Tolman demolish Rogers, 67-48, in Division II play.

That win, as well as a 70-64 triumph over Toll Gate last Friday in Warwick, gave the Tigers five victories in their last six games and improved their league record to 11-5. They entered Tuesday night’s action in fifth place, trailing Shea (16-0), Narragansett (16-1), Cumberland (14-3), and Middletown (12-4).

The playoff-bound Tigers’ final two regular-season games are home contests in Pawtucket, but at sites other than their school’s Donaldson Gymnasium. They hosted Juanita Sanchez at the Boys & Girls Club on Tuesday night and will finish their schedule by hosting East Greenwich at Shea High on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Last week’s home final saw five of the Tigers’ seniors start the game, Josh Goncalves, DeShon Cardoso, Tim Greene, Alex DaRosa, and Jeramy Almeida, and Mike Rodrigues also made it into the contest.

Nine players in all contributed to Tolman’s scoring, and all six seniors put points on the board, with Goncalves leading the way with 10 points and Cardoso, Rodrigues, and Almeida each adding five.

“Great seniors,” Tolman head coach William Coughlin said. “I’m lucky to have the guys I have, and I was very proud of the way they played tonight. I think every guy gave us their all. They worked hard. I hope we can build some momentum going forward.”

The Tigers went on a 7-0 run to start the game and never trailed. The Vikings got as close as six points to the Tigers by hitting back-to-back baskets to make it an 18-10 game, but Tolman went into the half with a comfortable 38-20 lead.

Six-foot-seven sophomore forward Dyondre Dominguez was unstoppable once he came into the game and ended up with a game-high 25 points and 12 rebounds, but the player that stood out in Coughlin’s eyes was Almeida, who also had 11 rebounds in the game.

“He was the best big guy on the court tonight,” Coughlin said. “He’s been playing great lately.”

In the win over Toll Gate, the Tigers received outstanding games from Dominguez, who scored a game-high 26 points, and junior forward Tedrick Wilson, who added 19. Almeida also had eight points.