Elizabeth A. Thomas Gelinas – North Smithfield

Elizabeth “Betty” A. (Cournoyer) Thomas Gelinas, 81, of North Smithfield, died Feb. 20, 2017, in Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence.

She leaves her husband, Normand Gelinas; children Sarah Thomas Tracy (Phil), Marc Gelinas, and Adele Gelinas. She was the former Assessor for North Smithfield.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at 11 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Smithfield Public Library, P.O. Box 950, ​Slatersville, RI 02876.

