Elizabeth A. Thomas Gelinas – North Smithfield
Elizabeth “Betty” A. (Cournoyer) Thomas Gelinas, 81, of North Smithfield, died Feb. 20, 2017, in Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence.
She leaves her husband, Normand Gelinas; children Sarah Thomas Tracy (Phil), Marc Gelinas, and Adele Gelinas. She was the former Assessor for North Smithfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at 11 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Smithfield Public Library, P.O. Box 950, Slatersville, RI 02876.
For full service details, visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .