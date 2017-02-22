Lincoln's Andrews claims R.I. girls’ shot put championship

Senior standout puts away competitive field with 36-4 1/4 throw; Cumberland 4x800 relay team claims fifth place

PROVIDENCE – Samantha Andrews harbored no visions of championship glory when she and her Lincoln High indoor track and field teammates walked into the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house on Saturday morning for the RIIL Championships.

Instead, the Lincoln High senior quietly hoped to produce top-six finishes in the shot put and 20-pound weight throw, as well as a personal-best throw or two along the way.

But when Andrews aired out a throw of 36 feet, 4¼ inches on her first attempt in the shot put in one of the meet’s opening events, she put her competition behind the eight-ball in a hurry, and when no one else in the field was able to top 36 feet, Andrews surprisingly found herself with a state championship.

“It’s pretty exciting because I didn’t expect to win,” said Andrews. “To come in and win, it is a really good feeling.”

Andrews didn’t expect to win because she was doing battle against the likes of Toll Gate senior Ani Armenakyan, who unleashed a throw of 39 feet 2 inches during the season that was the best in the state, and Prout sophomore Sarah Mitchell, whose best throw this winter was 36-¼ and had been consistently throwing the shot in the 34- to 35-foot range.

“I was expecting Ani to beat me, but I don’t know what happened on my first throw,” Andrews said with a smile. “Every single time both of them went up to throw, I was so nervous because I was afraid they were going to beat it, but I got lucky they didn’t.”

Andrews didn’t deliver any throws over 35 feet on her remaining attempts, but Armenakyan and Mitchell sure did. Both topped 35 feet with ease – Armenakyan slinging a 35-foot-11 throw and Mitchell checking in at 35-8 – but were forced to settle for the silver and bronze medals.

Andrews didn’t get a PR in the event – she had a throw of 37-½ during the year – or the weight throw, but she still placed sixth there with a throw of 48-7. Ponaganset High junior Gianna Rao ruled the event by winning it with a facility and meet-record toss of 60-2.

“I’ve been more successful in the shot than I’ve been in the weight,” said Andrews, who reported that she plans to make a decision “very soon” on which Division I college she will continue her athletic and academic careers at. “I seem to be stuck (in the weight), but I was hoping to PR today.”

Andrews’ superb performance was one of the few highlights of the afternoon for the area’s girls who competed against the state’s very best indoor performers. The 11 points she produced gave Lincoln an 11th-place finish out of 26 teams in the final standings. La Salle won its 12th straight indoor state title with 59 points to hold off Portsmouth (53.5) and Westerly (44).

Cumberland, which has traditionally finished in the top 10 of this meet, didn’t crack the top 20, as the Clippers only scored two points. Their 4x800 relay squad of Colleen Enestvedt, freshman Adah Anderson, Grace Henson, and Julia Dempsey placed fifth in a 10:03.46 time.

Two other athletes also placed eighth in their events, Lincoln’s Rebecca Brierly in the high jump (4-10) and Henson in the 1,500 (5:11.67).