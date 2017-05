Attleboro Post 312 seeks cribbage, pitch players

ATTLEBORO, Mass. – American Legion Post 312 in Attleboro is looking for cribbage players and pitch players.

Cribbage is on Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m. Pitch is on Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m.

Players don’t have to be members. Post 312 is located at Route 123, 437 Newport Ave., in Attleboro.

If interested, call Bob Shaw at 401-952-8330.