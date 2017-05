Boy Scout Troop 12 hosting Chowder & Clam Cake Dinner

CUMBERLAND – Boy Scout Troop 12 Berkeley Ashton will be having its annual Chowder & Clam Cake Dinner on Saturday, March 4, at St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 1303 Mendon Road, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for chowder and clam cakes. Stuffed quahogs will be available for $5 for two. Food is provided by Mickey G’s Clamshack. For tickets or more information, contact Rena at 401-334-4627.