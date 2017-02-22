Choquette wins hurdles title in photo finish

Cumberland junior joins teammate Drezek, LHS’s Doyle, Thibaudeau in securing top-six places in boys’ R.I. meet

PROVIDENCE – Sixteen athletes seized individual state titles at last Saturday afternoon’s RIIL Indoor Track & Field Championships, but none of them showed more emotion after they won their championship than Cumberland High junior Chris Choquette.

And none of them won their event in an edge-of-your-seat nailbiter like Choquette did in the 55-meter hurdles, as he captured the state title in a time of 7.73 seconds that was an eyelash quicker than Bishop Hendricken senior Ethan Famiano.

“This feels so good,” Choquette said. “I’ve been working hard all week on my trail leg, and Ethan, he’s really good; I know he worked hard all week too. I just beat him by, what, two thousandths of a second? It’s amazing.”

Choquette, who had the second-fastest time in the preliminaries at 7.85 seconds, 0.9 of a second slower than Famiano’s clocking, stepped up in his biggest race of the season and went stride for stride with Famiano in the finals. Both went all-out to out-lean each other at the finish line, while Famiano’s teammate, Joseph Rivera Santos, was behind them in third place in 7.87 seconds.

Neither Choquette nor Famiano knew the outcome of their race when they finished it, but a few minutes later, while Choquette was exiting the hurdling area and walking along the side wall of the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, he heard the results being announced over the loudspeaker to the standing-room-only audience.

And he couldn’t believe his ears.

Choquette dropped to his knees in disbelief, but once it sunk in that he indeed had won the race, he jumped up and down in jubilation and welcomed hugs, handshakes, and congratulations from everyone in his vicinity.

“I questioned it,” Choquette confessed when he found out he was the winner. “I thought I wasn’t going to win. I thought Ethan beat me by a little bit, but when they announced that I won, I just went crazy.”

Choquette and senior Ben Drezek were the only athletes to place in the top six of their events for the Clippers, who finished eighth in the boys’ team standings with 18 points. Bishop Hendricken copped the state title with 81 points to end La Salle’s three-year reign as champions; Central took second with 75, and La Salle was third with 69.

As for Drezek, he placed second in the 3,000 meters in 8:51.92, as he finished 5.08 seconds behind the winner, La Salle Academy senior D.J. Principe, who went on to add two more state titles in the 1,000 and 1,500 to his impressive high school resume.

Drezek, Principe, and Westerly junior Matt Walker, who ended up taking third in 9:00.68, ran in a tight pack at the start of the race, but a little after the 800-meter mark, the Stanford University bound Principe broke away from the group and never looked back, leaving Drezek and Walker by themselves to battle for runner-up honors.

“When D.J. took off, I wanted to go with him,” admitted the UMass-Lowell bound Drezek. “But at the same time, I knew that if I took that risk and went with him, I might have died out earlier, so I stayed with Matt Walker and everything worked out.

“I knew coming into the race that I wasn’t going to beat D.J. I was just going to hang in and then go. That was my goal, second place, and I’m happy with it.”

Lincoln, meanwhile, finished in a tie for 13th place in the standings with Central Falls by scoring all of its points in the throwing events. Garrett Doyle placed third in the shot put with a throw of 49 feet, 5½ inches, and Matt Thibaudeau took fifth in the 25-pound weight throw in 62-10.

The top six boys’ and girls’ finishers in each event except the weight throw are expected to compete at the New England Championships on Saturday, March 4, at the Reggie Lewis Track & Athletic Center in Roxbury, Mass. The N.E. championship meet for the weight throwers is scheduled for Wednesday, March 8, at the PCTA facility.