Clippers’ Horstkamp-Vinekar claims 100-yard butterfly at D-I swim meet

BRISTOL – Cumberland High freshman phenom Ian Horstkamp-Vinekar is expected to be the swimmer to beat in the 100-yard butterfly at Saturday’s RIIL Championships at Brown University, thanks to his first-place finish of 53.53 seconds during last Sunday afternoon’s Division I championship meet at Roger Williams University’s Aquatic Center.

Horstkamp-Vinekar, who won his event by 1.32 seconds, also placed third in the 200-yard individual medley in a 2:05.92 time to help the Clippers end the meet with 198 points.

That was good for fourth place in the team standings behind two-time state champ Bishop Hendricken (506), Barrington (392), and La Salle (263.5).

Also enjoying outstanding meets for the Clippers were Jay Rossi, who placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.77) and 100-yard freestyle (50.55 seconds) and Ian Zito, who was fourth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:08.20) and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:51.24).

Rossi and Zito also teamed up with Horstkamp-Vinekar and Connor Hayden to finish third in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:34.47) and fourth in the 200-yard medley relay (1:48.26).

Another local athlete who had an exceptional race was Lincoln’s Jackson McDonough, a sophomore on the La Salle Academy squad who played a key role in helping the Rams place in the top three in the D-I meet for the first time since 1967.

McDonough grabbed a pair of third places with personal-best times in the 100-yard butterfly (56.67) and the 100-yard backstroke (56.5), and he also swam on the Rams’ 200-yard freestyle relay team that placed second and 200-yard medley relay squad that was third.

In the girls’ meet, Lincoln placed eighth in the team standings with 125 points, 23 more than Cumberland, which finished ninth, but the Clippers had the best local swimmer at the meet in freshman Caroline Shen, who took third in the 50-yard freestyle (26.11) and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (57.01).

Lincoln’s best finish came from its 200-yard freestyle relay team of Amanda Allen, Angela Gagne, Natalie Westrick, and Anna Vygoder, which finished fifth in 1:48.59.