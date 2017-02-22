‘Rags-to-riches’ Lions win D-III title

Lincoln’s depth pays dividends in boys’ swim team’s first championship in 17 years

BRISTOL – Winless two seasons ago and winners of just one meet last winter, the Lincoln High boys’ swim team completed its magical rags-to-riches season last Friday night at the Division III championship meet at Roger Williams University.

Thanks to their dominant performances in the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke toward the end of the meet, the Lions were able to claw their way back from an early deficit and finish the meet with 415 points to outlast the Prout School’s 373 in what turned into a two-team battle for the league title.

The championship was the first for the boys’ team since Lincoln captured the Class B title during the 1999-2000 season, and it capped an amazing campaign that saw the Lions win their final six dual meets to wind up with an 8-1 record that landed them a share of the Division II regular-season title with the Wheeler School.

“I’m proud of them,” Lincoln head coach Tom Diiorio said after taking a victory leap in the pool with his swimmers and assistant coach Matt Parenteau. “The insertion of a couple of freshmen, the sophomores picking it up, and then the juniors and the seniors that we have – they got the bug once they saw how well they were doing in meets. And to win the dual-meet championship in Division II and now the D-III championship? It’s just been a perfect season for the boys.”

Prout had won six of the meet’s 11 events, including four of the first six to take early control of the meet, but the Lions still managed to top the Crusaders thanks to their depth, as the team’s fair share of second-, third-, and fourth-place finishes added up to quality points.

The Lions’ depth certainly paid off in the 500 freestyle. The Crusaders seized second place behind Kane Hall’s 5:54.39 finish, but the Lions ended up outscoring them in the event, 50-17, to take their first lead, thanks to the top-10 finishes turned in by Ryan Fleming (3rd place, 6:04.38), Nic Giantis (6th, 6:50.40), Brendan L’Esperance (7th, 7:00.64), and Marc Rosenthal (9th, 7:24.24).

In the next event, the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Crusaders got six points back to reclaim their lead by capturing the event in a 1:37.79 time, topping Lincoln’s second-place team of Daniel Lin, Derrick Nault, and freshmen McGovern Brown and Ben Goho by 3.61 seconds.

But the Lions took the lead for good by outscoring the Crusaders in the following event, the 100-yard backstroke, by a 51-18 margin, thanks to Brown’s first-place finish of 59.37 seconds and Garrett Scahill (1:04.56) and Ben Weggeland (1:10.55) locking up the third and fourth places. Prout’s two swimmers in that event ended up in sixth and 12th place.

“I knew we had four swimmers to their one in the 500-yard freestyle,” admitted Diiorio. “We were going to gain some big points there. We were down by two (points) after the relay, but I knew that as long as we didn’t get any DQs in the backstroke and breaststroke, we were going to be fine.”

In the 100-yard backstroke, Prout won the event behind Ryan Theriault’s 1:08.30 finish, but the Lions added two points to their lead by getting a second place from Jack Charbonneau (1:09.3) and a fourth from Rosenthal (1:20.57), and in the 400-yard freestyle relay, Lincoln iced its championship by taking first place in a 3:55.52 time that saw Brown, Fleming, Goho, and Nault team up for the victory.

“Pretty much everyone had a personal-best (time) tonight,” noted Diiorio. “And I thought Ryan in the 500, even though he didn’t get a PB, did excellent. He swam a 5:57 once this year and he did a 6:04 today.”

In addition to winning the backstroke, Brown also captured the 200-yard individual medley (2:15.19), and Lincoln also received second places from Goho in the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.96), Nault in the 50-yard freestyle (:25.17), and the 200-yard medley relay team of Weggeland, Charbonneau, Scahill, and Lin (1:56.39).