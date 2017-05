St. Aidan Seniors meet March 3

CUMBERLAND – St. Aidan Seniors Group will meet on Friday, March 3, at St. Aidan’s Parish Center, 1460 Diamond Hill Road. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m., and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m.

The group’s St. Patrick’s Day party will feature a corned beef and cabbage luncheon and musical entertainment by the Four Guys.

New members are always welcome.

For more information, call 401-725-7705.