Alice J. Parker - Millville, Mass.

Alice J. (White) Parker, 86, of Millville, Mass., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at St. Mary Health Care Center in Worcester, Mass. She was the wife of the late Edwin W. Parker, who died in 1991.

Alice was an executive secretary with C. Jerry Spaulding Advertising in Worcester, Mass., and Raytheon Corporation in Waltham, Mass., for a number of years. In later years, she worked at Warner & Swayze in Uxbridge, Mass., Don Jo’s Carpet Studio in Woonsocket, R.I., and Tapp Glass Co. in Woonsocket.

She was born February 28, 1930, in Clinton, Mass., the daughter of the late C. Margaret (Pedroli) White. She was a graduate of Marlboro High School and Burdett College in Boston, Mass.

Over the years, Alice enjoyed going on walks, reading, crossword puzzles, and enjoying the love of her pet cats.

She is survived by her children, Kathleen M. and her husband, Ronald Laplante, of Millville, Mass., Captain Steven A. Parker (US Air Force, Ret.) and his fiancée, Doreen (Hixon) Hall, both of Millville, Mass., and Lynn H. Parker, PhD, of Acton Mass.; a brother, Richard D. White of Florida; and five grandchildren, Zachary Laplante Esq., Dylan Laplante, Parker Coleman, Harrison Coleman, Thea Laplante and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Buma Funeral Home, 101 N. Main St., Rte. 122, Uxbridge, Mass.

Funeral services will take place Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at 9 a.m., at the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass of Christian Burial, at 10 a.m., at St. Augustine Church, 17 Lincoln St., Millville, Mass. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Augustine’s Parish, 17 Lincoln St. Millville, MA 01529 or the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, 266 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895.

www.bumafuneralhome.com