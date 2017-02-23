Anthony Sousa – Rehoboth, Mass.

Anthony Sousa, 74, of Rehoboth, Mass., passed away on February 21, 2017. He was the husband of Catherine Sousa and son to the late Manuel Sousa and Gertrude (Bridges) Sousa.

Anthony was a wonderful man who was a supporter of St. Jude’s Children Hospital and the Heart Association. He loved and always had his two dachshunds, Mama and The Little One, by his side.

He leaves behind one son, Dale Sousa, of Rehoboth, and four daughters, Debra Acquaviva of Riverside, R.I., Kerrie Sousa of Providence, R.I., Lesia Alfieri of Auburndale, Fla., and Elisabeth Chomka of Cumberland, R.I. He also leaves one brother, Frank Sousa, and three sisters, Mary Camara, Joanne Knight, and Elizabeth Gilbert. Anthony had 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Johnny Sousa.

The funeral for Mr. Sousa will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary’s Church of the Immaculate Conception, 103 Pine Street, Pawtucket, R.I. 02860. Burial was in Rehoboth Village Cemetery, Rehoboth, Mass. Funeral arrangements by Smith-Mason Funeral Home, 398 Willett Ave., Riverside, R.I., 02915.

