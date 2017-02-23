Gladys M. Lapre – Lincoln

Gladys M. Lapre, 95, formerly of Lincoln, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at Heritage Hills Nursing Home, Smithfield.

Born in Lincoln she was a daughter of the late Herbert G. and Emma E. (Wilbur) Norberg, she lived most of her life in Lincoln.

Mrs. Lapre was a nursing assistant for the late Dr. Robert Houle of Pawtucket for many years until her retirement. After retirement she was a Home Care Nurse for the Visiting Nurse Service, Pawtucket.

She is survived by her children, Carol Keough (Mark) and Geraldine Kuczer (Tom Fish) of Lincoln, Christine Hamilton (Edwin) of Salem, S.C., and Marcia Ryder (Brian) of Lincoln. She was the sister of Barbara Carson of Canterbury, N.H., and sister-in-law of Rose Norberg of North Providence.

Also surviving are eight grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was also the grandmother of the late Megan Ryder and sister of the late Raymond, Albert (Donny), Kenneth and James Norberg.

A celebration of her life was held February 16, 2017, with a Mass of Christian Burial in Historic St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial followed in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.

Guest Book: jjduffyfuneralhome.com