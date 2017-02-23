Winning $50K PowerBall ticket sold in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET – A PowerBall ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Cumberland Farms on Mendon Road, prize money that has yet to be claimed.

The ticket matched four numbers and the PowerBall number for last night's draw, but did not include the PowerPlay feature, which would have multiplied the prize by two.

The larger prize, a $435 million jackpot, will go to the holder of a ticket purchased in Indiana.

Cumberland Farms at 2184 Mendon Road sold the winning $50,000 ticket, which has yet to be claimed.

A total of $17,051 additional Rhode Island Lottery players won PowerBall prizes ranging from $4 to $200 as a result of last night’s draw.

Saturday’s estimated PowerBall® jackpot is $40 million.