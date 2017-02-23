Woonsocket man arrested for sexual assault of teen

PROVIDENCE — A Woonsocket man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Providence girl.

Francis Scott, 36, claimed to be an Uber driver to get the girl into his car, according to police.

Scott allegedly approached the girl while she was walking to school around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and offered her a ride. The girl reportedly realized the car was headed in the wrong direction and tried to escape the vehicle.

Scott allegedly sexually assaulted her before letting her go, and the girl reported the incident to Providence police.