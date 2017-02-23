Woonsocket's Summer Infant to ring Nasdaq closing bell Feb. 27

WOONSOCKET – City-based Summer Infant, Inc. will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York on Monday, Feb. 27, where Mark Messner, president and chief executive officer, will ring the closing bell in recognition of the company’s new management, its ten year anniversary on the Nasdaq, and vision for the future.

The company will also present at the 29th Annual Roth Capital Conference on Monday, March 13 in Dana Point, Cali. Management will provide an overview of the company at 9 a.m. Pacific Time.

For both events, a live webcast will be available via the Summer Infant website at www.summerinfant.com.

Summer Infant, Inc.sells infant and juvenile products principally to large North American and international retailers.