Police arrest one of Rhode Island's Most Wanted

CENTRAL FALLS – Central Falls detectives have arrested a 26-year-old man identified as one of Rhode Island’s Most Wanted.

Detectives received information that fugitive Ishmael Lee was staying in Central Falls and after a brief investigation it was confirmed that Lee was wanted since December 2016 on Rhode Island’s Most Wanted by the Cranston Police Department for failing to register as a sex offender.

Detectives were able to track Lee to an apartment on Madison Avenue in Central Falls and take him into custody without incident. He was charged with two Superior Court warrants along with the Cranston police warrant for sex offender address change violations.

Lee was previously convicted of kidnapping and raping a 30-year-old woman, among other crimes.

Lee was processed and transported to the Adult Correctional Institutions where he will be held until his arraignment.