Charles F. Gould – Woonsocket

Charles F. Gould, 84, of Woonsocket, died on February 23, 2017, at Fatima Hospital in North Providence. He was the husband of Lucille (Rabidoux) Gould. He was the son of the late Robert D. and Dora (Bourgeault) Gould.

Besides his wife he is survived by their children, Charlotte Mackillop and Paul Gould both of Woonsocket and his brother, Robert Gould, Jr. of Lincoln. He was predeceased by two sons, John and Thomas Gould; and four brothers, George, Henry, James and Warren Gould.

Charles graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1949 and Providence College in 1958. He entered the U.S. Marine Corps in May of 1951 and served in the 1st Division 5th Marine Reconnaissance Regiment as a Forward Observer during the Korean War. After an honorable discharge in June of 1952, he began working for the Woonsocket Police Department. In 1960, he became employed by the Woonsocket School Department and for the next 34 years he worked as an Attendance Officer helping disadvantaged youth in the city until his retirement in 1994.

Over the course of those 34 years, he reached out to local Civic and Human Service Agencies and was named to the Board of Directors of several of those agencies. He was also greatly involved with Family Resources, Road Counseling, Thundermist Health Associates, Visiting Nurse Services, Woonsocket Shelter Community Action Program, Woonsocket Senior Services, and Tri-Hab Health Associates. He was a communicant at St. Joseph’s Church, Woonsocket, and served as President of the Parish council, Eucharistic Minister, lector, Coach and moderator of its C.Y.O.

During this time, he was also active with Rotary International, serving as its President 1990-1991, and became a “Paul Harris Fellow” that same year. In 1990 he was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Woonsocket as its “Citizen of the Year” for his work in numerous human service endeavors. It was for these causes in the human service field that he sought election to the Rhode Island House of Representatives. He served as a State Representative from 1985 through 1992.

His funeral will be held Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at 9:30 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 So. Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph’s Parish, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Calling hours are Monday from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Cupboard, 1200 Mendon Rd., Woonsocket, RI 02895.

