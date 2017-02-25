Cumberland High wrestling team takes down state championship

Porcaro, Hayes win individual titles, join eight teammates in grabbing top-five finishes

PROVIDENCE – Depth paid very big dividends for the Cumberland High wrestling team at this weekend’s RIIL Championships at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, as the Clippers captured the state championship, the fifth in the program’s history and their third in the last eight seasons.

Ten wrestlers placed among the top five in their respective weight classes, with two seniors, 120-pound Kam Porcaro and 170-pound Jack Hayes, winning state titles, to help the Clippers produce 205 points to put away runner-up Ponaganset (187.5) and third-place Bishop Hendricken (145.5), which came into the meet in search of its fifth straight championship.

Junior Jeremy Batista (132) and sophomore Jaylen Reynolds (220) placed second in their weight classes, but the key to the Clippers’ victory came in the points they received from the third places that were turned in by Colby Reilly (106), Noah Tougas (152), Kaream Sangare (195) and Aaron Wilcox (285).

Ponaganset, Hendricken, and fourth-place Coventry (125) each had multiple state champions and runner-up finishers like the Clippers, but those three teams combined for one third-place finish.

Malik Sangare also took fourth place at 160 for the Clippers, and Dominck Passanante (113) placed fifth.

The Chieftains’ two state champions were Sam Lynch (145) and Lucas Peckham (160), and their matches in the finals were memorable. Lynch picked up a 3-1 overtime win over Hendricken’s Dylan Disano, and Peckham recorded one of the quickest pins in championship meet history by downing Pilgrim’s Garrison Potter in just 30 seconds.

Speaking of history, Tolman’s Isaac Cayo made a bit in the 220-pound finals, as he posted a 5-1 win over Reynolds to become the first Pawtucket high school wrestler to win a state title.

Among the other local state finalists were Woonsocket's Elijah McDowell (126), and Ponaganset's Richard Andrews (138), Cole McGill (152), and Tyler Riggs (182), and also placing third were Lincoln's Tyler Balon (182) and Ponaganset's Brandon Macomber (170),