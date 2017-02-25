Man charged for driving drunk with 2-year-old in car

PAWTUCKET – A Providence man was charged with drunk driving with a toddler in his car after Rhode Island State Police stopped him for a seatbelt violation Thursday. The suspect’s blood-alcohol level was allegedly three times the legal limit, said Capt. John Allen in a release.

Jorge Mendes, 41, of 1 Concord St., Providence, was stopped on East Avenue in Pawtucket around 12:10 p.m. Mendes was cited for failing to wear a seatbelt. During the traffic stop, the trooper suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Breathalyzer tests showed blood-alcohol levels of .247 and .237, which is three times above the legal limit of .08.

Mendes was arrested and charged with driving under the influence while transporting a child under 12 years old, as well as driving with an expired license. He was released after arraignment, pending further court action.

Mendes’ nephew, a 2-year-old boy, was in a car seat in the back seat of the car when it was pulled over. He was not harmed.

The toddler’s mother was contacted and he was released to his mother’s custody.