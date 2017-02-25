Frederick J. Page – North Smithfield

Frederick J. “Fritz” Page, 85, of North Smithfield, died Thursday, February 23, 2017, in St. Antoine Residence. He was the husband of the late Pauline (Landry) Page, whom he married September 28, 1957. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Frederick Page and the late Mary K. (Donahoe) and Oliver E. French. He lived on Mendon Road in Woonsocket for most of his life.

Fritz was a 1949 graduate of Mt. St. Charles Academy. He owned and operated OP French & Sons Roofing Co. with his family for many years, and was later a custodian for the Woonsocket School Department. He was a lifelong member of St. Charles Church, and filled many positions within it, including serving as president of the St. Vincent de Paul Society and volunteering at Bryan’s Pantry. He was a Little League Coach, and enjoyed all New England Sports, especially the Red Sox, and reading. Fritz served in the U.S. Army.

He leaves his children, Leslie A. Page of Woonsocket, Dr. Thomas E. Page and his wife, Betsy McGrail, of Auburn, Maine, Mary K. Valentine and her husband, Larry, of Norton, Mass., and Jonathan F. Page and his wife, Julia McKay, of Kingston, R.I.; his sister, Carolyn Allard and her husband, Ernest, of Slatersville; 11 grandchildren, Emily, Conor, and Erin Page, Carl and James Valentine, Grace and Kelley Jon Page, James and Katherine Boyman and Jake and Katherine Loberti; his in-laws, Roy and Irene Landry, Earl and Leanne Landry, Marc Landry and Susan Early, and all his beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, George Page and his sister, Ann Zoltek.

His funeral will be held Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at 9 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 So. Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Charles Church, 190 No. Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone, Mass. Calling hours are Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Ave., No. Smithfield, RI 02896 or to Bryan’s Pantry, 204 No. Main St., Woonsocket, RI 02895.

