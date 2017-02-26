Wilfred L. Branchaud – Woonsocket

Wilfred L. Branchaud, 89, of Woonsocket and formerly of North Smithfield, died February 24, 2017, in The Friendly Home, Woonsocket. He was the husband of the late Jeannine L. (Lambert) Branchaud. Born in North Smithfield, he was the son of the late Ernest and Viola (Jacques) Branchaud.

A WWII Army Veteran, Mr. Branchaud worked as a truck driver for CVS for 20 years, retiring in 1993, and previously worked for the former U.S. Rubber Co., Woonsocket, for 25 years. He was a member of the Leclaire, Kozlik, Logan and Bassett VFW Post, Forestdale.

He is survived by a daughter, Constance Klockars, and her husband, Keith, of North Smithfield; a brother, Roger Branchaud of North Smithfield; two sisters, Jacqueline Dunne of Woonsocket and Claire Benoit of North Smithfield; two grandchildren, Kyle Klockars and his wife, Rebecca, and Heather Cardone and her husband, John, as well as six great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Samuel Klockars, Bryson Murray and Jackson, Trista and Angela Cardone and his friend, Evelyn Menard of Blackstone. He was the brother of the late Raymond and Paul Branchaud.

His funeral will be held Thursday, March 2, 2017, beginning with visitation at 9 a.m. in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Farm St., Blackstone.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301 or to the charity of one's choice.

www.holtfuneralhome.com