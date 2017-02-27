Andrea F. Luisi – Cumberland

Andrea F. Luisi, 48, of Cumberland, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness, Sunday, February 26, 2017. She was the beloved wife of Nicholas Luisi. They were happily married for 24 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of Patricia (Johnson) Ferland and the late Raymond Ferland.

Andrea grew up in Central Falls and had lived in Cumberland for the last 25 years. She graduated from Mount Saint Charles Academy, Class of 1985. She then graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a doctorate of pharmacy degree. Andrea was a pharmacist most recently working for Senior Whole Health, Raynham, Mass., for the last six years.

Besides her husband and mother, she is survived by her two sons, Jason and Ryan Luisi. She also is survived by her brother, William Ferland.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 3, at 11 a.m., in Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland.

