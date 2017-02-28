Cano announces third Women’s History Month Celebration

PAWTUCKET – City Councilor Sandra Cano and members of an organizing committee have announced Pawtucket’s third annual Women’s History Month Celebration, set to take place March 8 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Slater Mill, 67 Roosevelt Ave.

Pawtucket’s theme, Honoring Trailblazing Women in Labor and Business, aligns with the International Women’s Day event. Attendees will have the opportunity to network and enjoy refreshments from local woman-owned businesses. There will then be a short speaking program.

In addition to the reception, events will take place all month long.