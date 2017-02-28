Cayo makes Pawtucket wrestling history

Tolman senior records three pins, 5-1 win in finals to capture 220-pound state title

PROVIDENCE – In the 15-year history of the Tolman High wrestling team, the Tigers had seen their share of wrestlers place among the top six in their weight classes at the state championship meet, but never had they watched anyone climb to the top of the awards podium with a championship medal draped around their neck.

Isaac Cayo changed all that last Saturday night.

The 220-pound senior co-captain became Pawtucket’s first state wrestling champion by piecing together an impressive tournament that not only saw Cayo pin his first three opponents, but also produce a 5-1 triumph over Cumberland High sophomore Jaylen Reynolds in the title match.

“I’m happy,” Cayo said with a smile after receiving congratulations from a few of his family members inside the Providence Career & Technical Academy facility. “I worked hard to get here, and I couldn’t have done it without my family, my friends, and my coaches – everyone that gave me the motivation to succeed.”

“This feels awesome and it couldn’t have happened to a better kid,” added Tolman head coach Pierre Ridore. “He’s a joy to coach – always laughing, always smiling – and he works hard every day. He has a great family, and they have showed their support all season long. I’m just so happy for him and excited that he’s the first Pawtucket state champion.”

The Division II’s second seed in his weight class, Cayo started his run to the championship on Friday night by pinning Mount Hope’s Bailey Taft 39 seconds into the second round of their ‘Round of 16’ match and Ponaganset’s Luke Cirka 17 seconds into the second round of their quarterfinal-round battle.

In Saturday afternoon’s semifinals, Cayo raised a few eyebrows by pinning the number one seed, North Kingstown’s Nick Ruggieri, 21 seconds into the third round, and that set up his showdown with Reynolds, the Division I’s third seed.

Scoreless after two periods, Cayo picked up a point with an escape 12 seconds into the third, and with 13 seconds left, he added two more points with a much-needed takedown. Four seconds later, Reynolds scored his point with an escape, but Cayo cemented the victory and his place in Tolman history with another takedown just before the match ended.

“Usually, I’m more offensive,” said Cayo, who placed sixth in last winter’s state meet. “I like to attack. But because it was the finals, I kind of went a little more on the defensive side and played it smart. I tried to work my moves, but I didn’t want to risk it at all because it would have been dangerous. I didn’t want to go in and possibly give (Reynolds) two points.

“I kind of tired him out a little and waited for him to strike. It was mostly him fighting the whole time, and once he drained enough energy, by the time he wanted to attack, I still had more energy than him and I could just defend against him.”

Cayo will have one more tournament left in his superb high school career, this weekend’s New England Championships that will also be held inside the PCTA field house. Cayo received a bye into Friday night’s ‘Round of 16’, where he will take on the winner of the ‘Round of 32’ matchup between Kyle Garrapy of Keene, N.H. and Daniel Gioioso of Xaverian Brothers High in Westwood, Mass.

As for the rest of the Tigers who competed in the state tournament, senior Dayvon Cyler was the only other wrestler to step onto the awards podium, as he placed sixth in the 145-pound weight class.

Cyler was quite busy, as he wrestled in seven matches and won four of them, including his first two with a 26-second pin of Classical’s Jeremy Satlow in his ‘Round of 32’ match and a 4-3 win over North Kingstown’s Joe Zingarelli in the ‘Round of 16’.

His other two wins came in the consolation round and saw him pin Coventry’s Ethan Gouveia 14 seconds into the third round and beat Johnston’s James Baccala, 3-2.

The only other Tolman wrestler to win a match in the tournament was sophomore Prince Toayen, who pinned Cranston West’s Matt Dispirito 34 seconds into their 132-pound consolation-round match.