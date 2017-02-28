Magill ‘four-peats’ as state 500-yard freestyle champion

Fordham-bound swimmer also takes second in 200 free, helps two Bay View relay teams finish fifth

PROVIDENCE – Pawtucket native and Bay View Academy senior Kate Magill finished her high school swimming career on top by winning the 500-yard freestyle for the fourth straight season at last Saturday night’s RIIL Girls’ Championships at Brown University.

“It definitely feels great,” Magill said about going out on top. “I’m proud of myself; just being able to stay strong the last four years is great. I think it’s a really good achievement on my part, and my teammates have been so supportive of me, as well as my coaches.”

Magill, who won both the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyles in last year’s meet, also competed again in a couple of relays and earned medals in those events. The meet began for the girls just after 5 p.m., with the 200-yard medley relay, and Magill anchored the Bay View team to a fifth-place finish of 1:54.08.

Magill didn’t have much time to herself after that, as she was competing in the next event, the 200-yard freestyle. That had five heats, and since Magill was swimming in the last one, she was able to catch her breath.

She took first in that event last winter in a time of 1:54.43, but despite getting a better time in this year’s meet, she came up short, finishing second in 1:53.86. Her friend, La Salle Academy’s Madalyn Redding, won the race in 1:52.19, and Redding also went on to win the 100-yard freestyle.

“I was definitely upset, to be honest,” admitted Magill, who had defeated Redding by a fraction of a second at the previous weekend’s Division I championship meet at Roger Williams University. “But I know that I tried my best and gave it my all. Maddy had a great race, and I’m so proud of her and all she’s accomplished today.”

Magill said that even though she has been competing for four years, she still has nerves before each race. The nerves were definitely there after losing the top spot of the 200-yard freestyle.

“I tried not to let the 200 and my loss in that get the best of me,” Magill said. “I just tried to keep my head in the game, and I think I had that happen.”

With back-to-back races out of the way, Magill had time to prepare for the 500, which was the seventh event, and she was in the fifth heat out of five. Last year, Magill dominated the 500 in a time of 5:01.84, but this year, she shaved some time off that time by taking first with ease in 4:59.19.

East Greenwich’s Audrey Brecher took second place in 5:10.34, and Barrington’s Kaley Swintak finished third in 5:12.44.

Magill later finished the meet the same way she started it, by helping a relay team take fifth place, this time in the meet-ending 400-yard freestyle relay. The Bengals’ time was 3:48.53.

Magill will continue her academic and swimming career at Fordham University of the Atlantic-10 Conference in the fall, but before then, she will concentrate on wrapping up her senior year at Bay View and continuing her training with the Seacoast Swimming Association in Seekonk, Mass.

“I’m just trying to keep my times dropping and I think that’s my main goal,” Magill said. “I just want to keep getting faster.”