Pawtucket Foundation Prize Exhibition planned

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Foundation and the Pawtucket Arts Collaborative are partnering for the 10th annual Pawtucket Foundation Prize Exhibition.

The show is open to all artists, in all media. Jurors this year are Monica Shinn and Shari Weschler Rubeck. There will be a top award of $1,000 from the Pawtucket Foundation and a $250 prize from the PAC.

An opening reception is set for March 30, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Mill Gallery, 560 Mineral Spring Ave., Pawtucket. The show runs through May 7.

Organizers are urging the public to join in to “celebrate and support the talented and diverse artists of Rhode Island.”

The deadline is midnight on March 5. Visit www.pawtucketartscollaborative.org for more.