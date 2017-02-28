Pawtucket Public Library opens new Jobs Club

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., has developed a new Jobs Club to help job seekers that will begin meeting on March 3.

The club will meet on Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon. Receive lessons on writing resumes and cover letters as well as preparing for job interviews and more. Share information with other job seekers and join a support system of guidance and encouragement. The club is free; registration is required.

Register at the library or by contacting Susan Reed at 401-725-3714, ext. 202, or sreed@pawtucketlibrary.org.