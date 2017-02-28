Pawtucket St. Patrick’s Parade coming Saturday

PAWTUCKET – A city tradition, the Pawtucket St. Patrick’s Parade will return this Saturday, March 4, starting at noon near McCoy Stadium and ending in front of City Hall.

An after party will be held at the Pawtucket Armory on Exchange Street. A 5K race and half-marathon will precede the parade.

A grand marshal dinner is planned for this Friday, March 3, at the Fountain Street Grille at Le Foyer.

Find the Pawtucket St. Patrick’s Parade on Facebook for more information.