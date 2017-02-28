Raiders finish 18-0!

Shea hoop team defeats Cumberland, wraps up perfect D-II regular season

CUMBERLAND – Down by 11 points midway through the first half of its showdown against Cumberland High last Wednesday night, the Shea High boys’ basketball team went on a 25-11 run to take a lead the Raiders never relinquished, as they took a 72-62 victory from the Clippers in the last regular-season game of the Division II season.

The Clippers put up a fight, but in the end, could not outmatch the undefeated Raiders, who just needed to play their game and got right back on track.

As a result, the Raiders completed their league schedule with an 18-0 record, their first since the 1989-90 season, but Shea head coach Matt Pita said that his team’s main focus is going 3-0 in the playoffs. Throughout the season, the Raiders did not focus on their record, but their own style of play and their particular opponent that night.

“We don’t,” Pita said when asked if they put a bigger focus on being undefeated. “This is a very loose group. They want to play basketball, and when they play, they are tough to beat. But they have to play 32 minutes.”

In last Wednesday’s game, the Raiders quickly took a 5-0 lead, but the Clippers, taking offense, hit back-to-back three-pointers. Those perimeter shots kept coming down for the Clippers as they increased their lead to 17-9, with 15 of the points coming on three-pointers by the Kolek brothers, Tyler and Brandon.

The Clippers led by as many as 11, 22-11, as the Raiders’ shots weren’t falling and the Clippers were beating them on the boards. But Shea was able to regroup and get down to business in the final eight minutes of the half, and the Raiders put together their 25-11 run, which was aided by three three-pointers by Gerald Soe, to take a 36-33 lead going into halftime.

“We know we can score and we tell them that all the time,” Pita said about the Raiders sticking to their gameplan. “It’s not about scoring with us, it’s about defending and rebounding.”

The Raiders never trailed in the second half, as they opened it with a 19-8 run. The Clippers were able to get within seven points, 62-55, but they came no closer to the lead.

While freshman guard Erickson Bans was getting closed out on the floor, the Raiders were able to use Abdul Ajia’s height and the mostly-open Malik Muhammed-Hester underneath the net for points, as well as their outside shooting. Bans still led the way with 19 points, while Muhammed-Hester had 17 and Soe scored 15. Ajia, who had a lot of assists, put up 12 points.

Cumberland hit eight three-pointers, five coming from Tyler Kolek, who led the Clippers with 19 points. Brandon Kolek ended up scoring 17 points.

This game had no playoff implications, as both teams had already locked up their seeds in the D-II playoffs, with the Raiders owning the top seed and the Clippers holding the third. The game was merely a chance for Cumberland to spoil the end of Shea’s regular season, but the Raiders didn’t allow that to happen.

“It feels good,” Pita said about being unbeaten. “We heard through the grapevine here tonight that 1989 was the last time there was an undefeated season. It’s been a long time, but undefeated doesn’t mean anything if we don’t take care of business next week.”

The Raiders wrapped up last week with a scrimmage against St. Raphael Academy, which is also playing in the D-I playoffs. They hosted Moses Brown in Tuesday night’s quarterfinals for a spot in Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinals at Rhode Island College.