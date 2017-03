Slater Mill Historical Lecture set for March 3

PAWTUCKET – The Slater Mill Historical Lecture will visit the Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., on Friday, March 3, at 12:30 p.m.

This historical presentation is free and welcome to seniors ages 55 and older. Light refreshments will be served following the presentation.

Call 401-728-7582 for more information.