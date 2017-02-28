St. Teresa Seniors announce events

PAWTUCKET – St. Teresa Church Senior Group will hold a business meeting and St. Patrick’s Day sing-along in the church hall, 358 Newport Ave., on Thursday, March 2, at 1 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

A St. Patrick’s and St. Joseph’s Day celebration is set for Thursday, March 16, at 12:30 p.m., for members only. A corned beef buffet will be catered in the church hall. Reservations are required.

New members, 55 or older, are welcome and may sign up at any meeting. Annual dues are $10.

If school is closed because of snow or inclement weather, the meetings are canceled.