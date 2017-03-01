Missing N. Providence woman found

NORTH PROVIDENCE – After three days missing, North Providence resident Jordana Cappiello was found early Wednesday morning. Capt. Michael Paiva said that Cappiello was returned home sometime around 3 a.m. He thanked everyone who spread the message that she was missing.

Police were not giving details on why Cappiello went missing or how she was found.

Cappiello, of Douglas Avenue, had last been seen at around 11:14 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the area of Kennedy Plaza near 7-Eleven.