Seventeen arrested in Pawtucket drug raid

PAWTUCKET – Members of the Pawtucket Police Department's Narcotics Unit, with help from others, took down an alleged drug operation in an apartment building on Nickerson Street Tuesday.

Police carried out four court-ordered search warrants at 12 Nickerson St. targeting the illegal distribution of narcotics, arresting 17 people. The Narcotics Unit, Patrol Division, and Major Crime Unit received numerous complaints about the illegal use and sale of narcotics at that address.

• Troy Isom, 50, of 12 Nickerson St. apartment 1, was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule IV, Zolpidem, maintaining a common nuisance, and third or subsequent offense.

• Joseph Washington, 48, of 12 Nickerson St. apartment 3,was charged with possession of Schedule III (Suboxone), third or subsequent offense, and maintaining a common nuisance.

• Jonathan Williams, 33, 12 Nickerson St. apartment 2, was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver Oxycodone, third or subsequent offense, and maintaining a common nuisance.

• Kenneth Polion, 34, of 104 John St. Pawtucket, was charged with possession of cocaine third offense, weapons other than firearm prohibited (knife), and visiting a common nuisance.

• Mary Barboza, 46, 12 Nickerson St. apartment 3, was charged with possession of heroin and maintaining a common nuisance.

The following four people were charged with maintaining a common nuisance:

• Tiandra Mclacklan, 30, of 12 Nickerson St. apartment 8.

• Anthony Washington, 45, of 12 Nickerson St. apartment 8.

• Malcolm Sostre, 24, 12 Nickerson St. apartment 8.

• Karen Mclacklan, 51, 12 Nickerson St. apartment 8.

The following charged with visiting a common nuisance:

• John Marrow, 42, no permanent address.

• Nicholas Decourcey, 21, no permanent address.

• Amy Treglia, 39, 494 Broadway, East Providence.

• Darwin Stroble, 43, no permanent address.

• Kristen Decosta, 44, 26 Benefit St., Pawtucket.

• Tanya Gibau, 27, 12 Nickerson St., Pawtucket

• Jeffrey Sousa, 41, 11 Burwell St., Lincoln.

• Sabrena Freitas, 22, 67 Clifford St., Taunton, Mass.