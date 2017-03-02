Marguerite A. Scothon – Cumberland

Marguerite A. Scothon, 91, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 1, 2017. She was the wife of the late George “Jud” Scothon. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Feeley) Bacon.

She was a secretary in the Cumberland School Department for 20 years, retiring in 1989. She was a member and the first president of the Independent Cumberland School Employees Union. Marguerite enjoyed bowling, gardening, sewing, the beach, traveling with her late husband, and most of all, the time she spent with her family and taking care of her dog, Jack.

She is survived by her children, Linda Iannetta, Kathleeen Mutter and her husband, Keith, William Scothon and his wife, Donna, Arthur Scothon, and Marguerite Vadnais and her husband, Alan. She also leaves 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Arthur Bacon, Mavis Sullivan, Irene Duprey, and Evelyn Humphreys.

The funeral will be held Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at 9 a.m., from the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A graveside burial will be held in Resurrection Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the O’Neill Funeral Home.

