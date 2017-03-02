Mount entrance exam Saturday

WOONSOCKET – Prospective students at Mount Saint Charles Academy, a private Catholic college preparatory 6th -12th grade school on Logee Street, are invited to take the March entrance exam at the academy this Saturday, March 4, at 8:15 a.m.

The exam is open to students entering grades six through 10. Students transferring into grade 11 must contact the Admissions Office. Last week, Mount announced that Alan Tenreiro, current Cumberland High School principal and National Principal of the Year, will become the school's president July 1.

There is a $30 application fee to take the exam. For more information and to apply online, students and parents can visit www.mountsaintcharles.org/exam. They can also contact Mr. O'Neill, director of admissions, at 401-769-0310 x137 or via email at oneillj@mtstcharles.org. Walk-ins are always welcome.

Prospective Mount families are also invited to the academy to take a tour on Tuesday mornings at 8:15 a.m. Appointments are not necessary. Parents can stop by for a quick visit, when school is in session, to ask questions and to see the school in action. According to school officials, tours will end by 9 a.m.