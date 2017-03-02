Rita I. Rousseau – Woonsocket

Rita I. Rousseau, 90, of Newland Ave., Woonsocket, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerard A. Rousseau. Born in Manville, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Alma (Courtemanche) Lussier.

She is survived by her two sons, Eugene (Geno) G. Rousseau and his wife, Rachel, of North Carolina, Gary M. Rousseau and his wife, Lynn, of Harrisville, R.I.; five grandchildren, Randy and his wife, Renee, Jay and his wife, Consolata, Brittany and her husband, Matthew Robichaud, Brendan and his girlfriend, Samantha Chaves, and Jillian and her husband, Jamie Paolino. Two great-granddaughters, Delaney and Amber and a great-grandbaby due to arrive in July.

She was the sister of the late Eugene, Maurice, Constant and Norman Lussier and Theresa Boucher. Rita worked as a stitcher for UniRoyal for 22 years.

She was an active parishioner of St. Joseph’s Church and served as president of St. Joseph’s Seniors for 35 years. She also belonged to St. Agatha’s Seniors, St. John the Evangelist Seniors and the Golden Hearts. Rita served as clerk for the Board of Canvassers in Woonsocket from 1973 to 2014. Rita was a friend to many and will be missed.

Her funeral will be held on Monday, March 6, 2017, at 9:30 a.m., from the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph’s Church Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery Manville, R.I. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Milk Fund and sent to WNRI 786 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI or WOON Radio 985 Park Ave, Woonsocket, R.I.