Annual Elks Lodge steak fry

SMITHFIELD – Operation Stand Down Rhode Island's annual Elks Lodge steak fry in Smithfield will be held Saturday, March 4 from 2 - 8 p.m. at 326 Farnum Pike.

Operation Stand Down is an organization aimed at helping local veterans find stable housing and employment. Its motto is "A hand-up, not a handout."

The $20 tickets can be purchased in advance online at osdri.org or by calling 401-383-4730. The event will also include live entertainment and raffle prizes. Funds go toward local veterans in need.