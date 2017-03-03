Police: Man admitted to exposing himself at Slater Park

PAWTUCKET – Police have arrested a man they say admitted to exposing himself while visiting Slater Park.

On Feb. 24, a female witness contacted Officer Tyler Shea to report that she saw a male sitting by himself in a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser. About an later, when she went to leave, she saw the driver's side door of the car open. At this point, say police, the man exposed himself to her. The witness was able to snap a photo of the suspect's vehicle and provided a detailed description of the suspect to the officer.

Det. Robert Cardente was assigned to conduct an investigation. His investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for Christian Montoya, 24, of 313 High St. in Pawtucket. On Feb. 28, Cardente was watching Montoya's home when he saw him arrive in the PT Cruiser. Montoya was placed in custody.

Montoya subsequently admitted to indecent exposure. He was arraigned in U.S. District Court on disorderly conduct charges.

Anyone with knowledge of similar incidents involving Montoya is asked to call Cardente at 401-727-9100 ext. 769.