Elizabeth "Betty" Heroux – Woonsocket

Elizabeth "Betty" Heroux, 94 passed away on Monday, Feb. 27, in The Holiday Retirement Home, Manville. She was the wife of the late Ernest A. Heroux.

Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Catherine (Custer) Keriaco. Over the years she has resided in Woonsocket, North Smithfield and Cumberland.

Betty was an avid golfer. She was a member of the former Winnesucket Country Club now New England Country Club, a member of the Glocester Country Club and Kirkbrae Country Club.

Betty was a graduate of Woonsocket High School and the former Hill College.

She was a communicant of St. Joseph Church, Woonsocket.

She is survived by three nieces, Barbara Ann Peloquin and her husband, Roger, of Woonsocket; Dawn Logan and her husband, John, of The Woodlands, Texas, and Elizabeth "Liz" Thibodeau and her husband, Kevin, of Annapolis, Md. One nephew, Douglas Simmons, and his wife, Anne, of Santa Cruz, Calif. She also leaves one sister-in-law, Phyllis Kerry, of The Woodlands, Texas, and a brother-in-law, Walter J. Simmons, of Annapolis, Md. She was the sister of the late Martha C. McIntyre, Anne E. Simmons and Philip P. Kerry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 1200 Mendon Road Woonsocket. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.

Guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com