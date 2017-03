Man accused of voyeurism at Woonsocket gym

WOONSOCKET — City police have charged a man with voyeurism for allegedly videotaping a woman changing at Planet Fitness on Diamond Hill Road.

Luke Lussier, 23, of Bellingham, Mass. is accused of using his cell phone in the crime and was arrested on Monday, Feb. 27.

Lussier faces a felony charge of video voyeurism. He was arraigned Wednesday, March 1 and released on his own recognizance.