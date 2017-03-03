Popeye's opens Woonsocket location

WOONSOCKET – A popular fast food franchise has set up shop in a previously vacant property on Diamond Hill Road, opening the doors on Friday, March 3 to a long line of customers waiting for a taste of fried chicken.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc. has opened a restaurant at 1517 Diamond Hill Road. The chain is currently the second largest chicken franchise in the world with over 2,500 locations in more than 40 states and 30 countries.

The Woonsocket location is the 74th franchise opened by Lalmir Sultanzada of Long Island, NY, and his 1st location in Rhode Island. Currently, Popeyes has five locations across the state including three in Providence, one in Johnston and one in West Greenwich.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week serving up plates of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuits, macaroni and cheese, and more.

Around 40 employees have been hired to run the new business.