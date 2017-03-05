Marguerite Rose Robinson – North Kingstown

Marguerite Rose Robinson, 83, died unexpectedly in her home on February 10, 2017. She was born in Providence, R.I., the daughter of Thomas Francis Robinson, Sr. and Leona Malvina (DesChamps) Robinson, the second of nine brothers & sisters.

Marguerite graduated from Sacred Heart High School, Pawtucket, in 1951. From there, she earned her teaching credentials from Rhode Island College of Education (RIC today). She taught two years in her home town of Cumberland in elementary school.

She left Rhode Island in 1957 to teach in Colorado. Off and on over the years, she spent more than a third of her career there, both in elementary and college teaching. In addition, she became an expert downhill and cross country skier. When teaching in Aspen, she taught skiing in her spare hours.

Marguerite returned briefly to live at home in Cumberland and earned her master's degree in parental counseling at the University of Rhode Island. Then she became a director of a pre-school unit at the University of South Carolina for three years. Next, she was a professor of education at Marian College in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, while at the same time began doctoral studies at Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan., in parental studies.

In the latter years of her career, she taught both elementary and part time courses in Columbus, South Carolina. She returned to be part of the college profession for 10 years at Trinidad University in Trinidad, Colo., to again enjoy Colorado skiing. She fully retired several years ago and returned to Rhode Island and lived in Essex Village, North Kingstown.

Marguerite, above all, was devoted to her students wherever she taught and was always a student of child development. She had a welcoming smile for everyone while being encouraging for whatever project a person might be undertaking.

One time, she took off a week from vacation to show her youngest brother, John, around the great architectural sites of New York City as he was aspiring to become an architect. He later did!

Marguerite introduced miniature poodles to the family when she brought four home from Aspen. In addition, she traveled at times during her school and college vacations in the United States and Europe. She was very proud of being an American citizen.

She is survived by her sisters, Madeleine O. Robinson, Ph.D. (URI ’80) of Cumberland, Marie Anne (Robinson) Strauss of Narragansett, R.I., Leona Marie (Robinson) Blackwell of Attleboro, Mass., her brothers Leo A. Robinson of Attleboro, Mass., Peter X. Robinson of Sun City Center, Florida, and John M. Robinson, AIA of Cumberland, R.I. She was the sister of the late Stephen L. Robinson, Thomas F. Robinson Jr., as well as her late great personal friend, Generose Gabel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at 11 a.m., in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School Street, North Kingstown. Burial will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. Donations in honor of Marguerite may be made as the donor wishes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford.

For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com .