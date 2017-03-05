Arline J. Neri – Providence

Arline J. (Grenier) Neri, 71, of Providence, passed away March 2, 2017, in Miriam Hospital. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Neri. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Emile and Constance (Fuller) Grenier.

She worked as a homemaker for most of her life, as well as several area mills. Arline loved animals, and enjoyed making puzzles and playing computer games.

Arline is survived by her son, Robert Neri, Jr. and his wife, Yvonne, of Woonsocket; her daughter, Laurie Duffy and her husband, Joseph, of North Smithfield; two grandchildren, Josh Neri and Stephanie Perrault; a sister, Helen Lyon, of California; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Robert Grenier and Nancy Lebrun.

