Suspect wanted in double-shooting in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting early Saturday morning on Foundry Street that left two men injured.

Joshua Rojas, 22, is wanted for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in a compact area.

The double-shooting took place around 2 a.m. according to police, who advised that anyone who sees Rojas should not approach him, but call the department at 401-766-1212.

Two men were shot and taken to Rhode Island Hospital from the scene of the double-shooting at 27 Foundry St. They have not been identified and their current status is unknown.